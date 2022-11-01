Halloween hangover: Parents say kids wanted to do anything but sit in class

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents know the excuses pile up the day after Halloween.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to two mothers on Tuesday, and both said their kids wanted to do anything but sit in class.

One mom of 10 said her kids enjoyed a two-hour delay in the South Allegheny School District, just enough time, she said, to get it together.

"I'm just not going to deal with it," Susan Case said. "They were pigging out last night."

Another mom in the Sto-Rox School District said her son's autistic, so she let him enjoy the entire weekend filled with movies and a giant bowl of candy. And you guessed it, he asked to stay home.

"If I let him sleep in, he'll wake up about 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., Mandy Vetter said. "'Mom, can you take me to school?' No, you'll get your butt up at 6:30 a.m., you're going."

According to the attendance dashboard for Pittsburgh Public Schools, the district scores a chronic absence rate of 28, much higher than the rate of 23 in 2020 and only slightly better than 33 in 2021.

By race, African American students missed the most class so far this year, followed by American Indian and Hispanic students. And if we're looking at gender, male students skipped more.

Some districts offered two-hour delays on Tuesday, while others just decided to do a teacher in-service day.