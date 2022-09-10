Hall of fame college football coach Frank Cignetti Sr. dies at 84

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Frank Cignetti Sr., according to a social media post from his son, has died.

The hall of fame coach was 84 years old.

I was blessed to have a great Dad! He inspired me and so many others. Love you Dad! Rest in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J4XtmYC0Ck — Curt Cignetti (@JMUCurtCignetti) September 10, 2022

While Cignetti got his start as a head coach at WVU, it was at IUP that he found the most success, compiling a 182–50–1 record from 1986 to 2005.

After he retired, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Currently, his son Frank Cignetti Jr. is Pitt's offensive coordinator and his other son Curt is James Madison University's head coach.

