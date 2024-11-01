Hair Enhancements in Dormont empowers women battling cancer

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — For women with breast cancer, or any kind of cancer, hair loss from chemotherapy is one of the many emotional turning points on the journey toward a cure.

Hair Enhancements in Dormont helps empower its clients, many of whom are women on that cancer journey, with wigs and toppers to boost confidence and self-esteem.

Recently, Hair Enhancements hosted an evening of recognition for past and current clients and shined a light on its charitable work, having donated more than $60,000 in wigs and toppers to women in need through partnerships with other organizations.

Bouquets of flowers were given to each woman for the inaugural Hair Enhancements Cancer Warrior Awards. They also honored the courageous women who passed away.

Owner Kelsie Baldé says each of the women she and her team serves has a unique story that has touched the community.

"It's a lot. It's sad because I wish less people had to go through cancer, but on the flip side, I'm really blessed that I get to be part of that. Any little bit that can make that journey better, I support. So I'm really lucky I get to do that for people," she said.

Proceeds from the Cancer Warrior Campaign will be donated to the non-profit Face2Face Healing, which helps people dealing with cancer or conditions causing an altered self-image. They aim to promote healing through outreach, advocacy and education.