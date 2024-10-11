Gwen's Girls​ continues to inspire women across Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Friday is International Day of the Girl.

It coincides with Gwen's Girls annual equity summit and awards ceremony.

"I've learned for one how to speak up for myself, to not let anyone walk all over me, and I've learned how to properly speak to other people," Jayla Dansby said.

The summit and awards ceremony are hosted by Gwen's Girls, a Pittsburgh-based non-profit organization, and the Black Girls Equity Alliance.

Leading up to a gala, the girls spend the week learning valuable lessons. This year's theme is "Cultivating a Community Where Black Girls Thrive."

"Hearing them voice the fact that they come to Gwen's Girls for the sisterhood and for learning how to use their voice and learning how they could become a productive young adult is really what makes me continue to do the work that I do each and every day," Dr. Kathi Elliott said.

Dr. Elliot's mother Gwen started this work decades ago. She's a trailblazer. In 1976, she was one of only a few African American women to join the police force, working her way up to commander.

Then in 2002, she started Gwen's Girls with Dr. Elliott looking on.

"I know that is what she is smiling down on and happy that the seeds she's planted have manifested," Dr. Elliott said.