Guy Fieri's 'Chicken Guy!' restaurant set to open location in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flavortown is coming to Downtown.
According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Guy Fieri's 'Chicken Guy!' restaurant will be opening a new location at PPG Place on Monday morning.
The Business Times reports that it will be the first Chicken Guy! franchise in Pennsylvania, with two more locations expected to open throughout the state within the next two years.
The restaurant will serve a number of types of chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders and the location is expected to create more than 50 full-time and part-time jobs.
for more features.
