Guns N' Roses concert kicks off busy weekend in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's yet another busy weekend in Pittsburgh.

Fans will be in town for the Steelers' preseason game against the Bills on Saturday and for the Guns N' Roses concert at PNC Park on Friday.

Concert-goers were seen tailgating Friday afternoon outside the ballpark and at bars on the North Shore, including Tom's Watch Bar. It opened on Aug. 8 and hopes to be the main destination for Pittsburgh sports fans.

"We're so excited to share a brand-new building with the city of Pittsburgh. We are the Tom's Watch Bar official headquarters for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Steelers and also the University of Pittsburgh, pre and post-game," said Nick Sobolweski, operating manager.

Some Guns N' Roses fans at the bar told KDKA-TV that they drove from out of state to see the band take the stage. Mike Prickett is from Fairmont, West Virginia, and said he last saw them in concert in 1988.

"When they went the first year and opened for Aerosmith. They blew Aerosmith off the stage," Prickett said.

He's also a Steelers fan and looking forward to the game Saturday.

"Go Steelers, go (Kenny) Pickett!" he said.

Meanwhile, over at Acrisure Stadium, tons of Steelers fans toured the stadium on Friday, including a couple who drove from New York.

"You always see it on TV and it's completely different once you're here and you're seeing it in person. We even got to see it from the field," Heather Vanscooter said.

Heather and her husband, Tyler, said they plan to keep a close eye on a few players on the field.

"Pickett and (George) Pickens. I'm hoping T.J. (Watt) stays healthy this year because he definitely shows that he changes the defense," Tyler said.

Preseason game or not, fans said they have high expectations for the black and gold.

"Annihilation. I look for T.J. Watt to just kill every time that ball is hiked. Sack the quarterback every time," Bloomsburg resident Mike Geid said.

If you're planning to head to the North Shore Friday or Saturday, traffic and parking could be difficult. Authorities recommend arriving two hours early if you're heading to the game.