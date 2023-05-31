Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Guns N' Roses adds Pittsburgh stop to 2023 world tour

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rock n' roll fans in Pittsburgh received a surprise on Wednesday morning, as Guns N' Roses added a Pittsburgh show to its 2023 world tour. 

Guns N' Roses, along with The Pretenders, will play at PNC Park on Friday, August 18. The band's presale already began at 10 a.m., but the general on-sale for tickets starts this Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at this link.

Alongside the Pittsburgh show, Guns N' Roses is adding a new date in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena for Saturday, October 14.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 11:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.