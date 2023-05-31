Guns N' Roses adds Pittsburgh stop to 2023 world tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rock n' roll fans in Pittsburgh received a surprise on Wednesday morning, as Guns N' Roses added a Pittsburgh show to its 2023 world tour.

Guns N' Roses, along with The Pretenders, will play at PNC Park on Friday, August 18. The band's presale already began at 10 a.m., but the general on-sale for tickets starts this Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at this link.

Alongside the Pittsburgh show, Guns N' Roses is adding a new date in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena for Saturday, October 14.