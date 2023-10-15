Guns found in Goodwill donation box
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's not your typical Goodwill donation.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after finding multiple firearms inside the donation box at the Goodwill in North Union Township.
They say surveillance video shows a red Chevrolet Silverado at the store and an unknown person putting the guns in the donation box.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the state police in Uniontown.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.