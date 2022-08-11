Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.
Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.
While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl.
