Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.

Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.

While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl. 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 2:07 AM

