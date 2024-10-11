Services dogs work to improve quality of life for Pittsburgh-area veterans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs works with veterans in the Western Pennsylvania area to help improve the lives of those who served in the military.

The dogs provide comfort for people struggling with the physical and emotional challenges of adjusting back to civilian life.

Guardian Angels Medical Services say they've paired 433 dogs with men and women, most of them veterans, and so far, they've had zero suicides.

Megan Stanislow received Josie, a dog through Guardian Angels Medical Services Dogs, and for Stanislow, Josie is more than just a pet, Josie is family.

The four-year-old German Shepherd is special to Stanislow because, for the last six months, Josie has been giving her something she's been missing; support and strength.

Stanislow says she was assaulted while in the Navy and struggled mentally for years.

"I was becoming more and more of a recluse. I didn't want to go anywhere, and if I had to go somewhere I'm dragging everyone with me," said Stanislow. "And then, I found Guardian Angels and it's been a blessing ever since. I couldn't ask for anything more."

The non-profit has been around for 15 years and started when Carol Borden got a request from a quadriplegic to train his dog.

"Just helping him transfer from a chair to dropped items, to opening and closing doors to different things like that. I had just trained my first mobility dog and when I saw the difference that it made in his life, it was phenomenal," said Borden, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs founder.

Borden now dedicates her life to training service dogs. The training is long and Borden says it's not cheap. From start to finish, for each dog, it's $27,000. That's why she says donations and partnerships with companies like UPMC are critical to her non-profit.

"We can say how grateful we are, how appreciative we are because every one of these dogs is destined to save someone's life," said Borden.

As for Stanislow, what Josie has given her has been invaluable.

"If it's emotional stuff, she'll pull me out. They depend on you, just as much as you depend on them."