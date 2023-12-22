Grove City councilman facing child sex charges

GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Grove City councilman is accused of having sexual relations with a child, according to a criminal complaint.

Court records show Shawn Myers faces four felony counts. He was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, disseminating explicit sexual material with a minor, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors, court documents show.

According to CBS affiliate WKBN, police said the victim, who is under the age of 10, described disturbing details about acts Myers forced the child to do in 2019.

Myers was re-elected for another four-year term as councilman in November, WKBN said. According to Grove City's website, Myers represents the borough's third ward.

WKBN reached out to borough manager Vance Oakes about Myers' future on the council. Oakes told WKBN that Myers will have to be at the bi-annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 3 to be sworn into office. If he doesn't appear, he'll be given notice and 10 days to respond. After that, the borough council can declare the seat vacant, WKBN reported.

Court paperwork shows charges were filed on Monday. The Sharon Herald reports Myers wasn't at Monday's council meeting.

Myers is free after posting a $100,000 bond and is due back in court next month. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 10.