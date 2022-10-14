Group gathers to remember Jim Rogers and continue fight for justice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of people gathered on Harriet Street on Thursday night to remember a man who died after being tased by police one year ago.

The group, better known as Justice for Jim Rogers, has been fighting for charges to be filed against police for his death.

Eight Pittsburgh police officers were involved in a months-long grand jury investigation in connection with Rogers' death. The investigation concluded weeks ago, but so far, no charges have been filed and the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has yet to reveal its findings.

On Thursday, dozens met on Harriet Street, where Rogers was tased, to celebrate his life and remember the man he was.

"Jim was an artist. He loved Motown music. He had a kind heart and was an amazing uncle and brother who always showed up for others," said Devon Adwon, a spokesperson for the Rogers family.

The family did speak briefly to the crowd, thanking them for their support over the past year.

"He was my nephew and I love him very much. ... He was kind-hearted and good. He was all that," said Billy Jo Jordan, Rogers' uncle.

The group then walked from Harriet Street to Friendship Park, carrying candles and flowers and riding bikes in his memory. A small memorial was created in the park, where Justice for Jim Rogers hopes it will remain for the days and weeks to come.

Adwon said they plan to continue to fight until justice is served.

"We're still calling for what we've been calling for from the very beginning, which is for these officers to be charged and arrested for their crimes, which the city still has not done and has refused to do for a year now," Adwon said. "Why has it taken a year for this family to receive justice? They are protecting these officers."

KDKA-TV reached out to the district attorney's office on Thursday for an update on the case. A spokesperson said there is "nothing additional at this time."