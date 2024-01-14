Watch CBS News
Ground broken in Penn Hills for new De'Avry A. Thomas Community Center

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Saturday was a day of excitement in Penn Hills. 

It was groundbreaking day for the brand-new De'Avry A. Thomas Community Center. 

Aided by the organization known as Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens, which helps children and families in the Pittsburgh area, shovels hit the ground to begin work on the new facility. 

This new facility will feature state-of-the-art computers, 3D printing labs, and a new study area. 

It will also offer classes ranging in everything from STEAM to the culinary arts. 

January 14, 2024

