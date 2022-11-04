Grist House's 'BREW'-licious recipes for your gameday spread

Thanks to Grist House – and beer chef Krystle Eaton - for teaching us how to cook with beer and these BREW-licious recipes!

Beer Mustard

⅓ cup plus 2 tablespoons yellow mustard seed

1 tbsp brown mustard seed *

1 cup beer divided**

½ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

⅛ tsp allspice

Soak the mustard seeds with vinegar and half the beer overnight in the refrigerator (12-24hrs).

The next day, add the remaining beer to a pot with the rest of the ingredients and bring it to a boil. Let it cool slightly then add the cooled mixture to a food processor or blender with the soaked seeds from the refrigerator with the liquid.

Blend to desired consistency.

Refrigerate overnight prior to use.

The recipe will fit in a pint mason jar.

*Brown mustard seeds are spicier than yellow mustard seeds. Adjust yellow and brown mustard seeds to taste.

**I used Twilight Hour from Grist House Craft Brewery which is a Czech Amber Lager. Just about any beer style would work so experiment with them all!

Camp Slap Sausage

2 lb of ground pork

½ cup beer*

2 tbsp of minced garlic

2 ¼ tsp of salt**

2 tsp of thyme

1 tsp ground nutmeg (Use fresh if available)

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp black pepper

Sandwich Prep

1 medium onion sliced

6 cloves of garlic sliced

½ cup sauerkraut

¼-½ cup mild banana peppers

1 tbsp of butter if needed

4 buns of choice

Shredded gruyere cheese and/or cheddar cheese

First, mix all seasonings with two pounds of sausage. Let it stand for about 30 mins.

While it is standing prep your sandwich ingredients. After the sausage has stood for 30 mins form the patties to fit the bun size.

Heat a cast iron skillet on medium-high heat on the grill or stove.

Once it is heated brown the sausage patties in the skillet. Remove from the pan.

Leave about a tablespoon of grease in the pan, but if there is not enough grease that cooked out add the butter to the same skillet.

Then, add the onions, season with salt and pepper, and saute until the onion softens about 3-5 minutes.

Add the garlic and saute another 1-2 minutes until it becomes fragrant then add the sauerkraut and banana peppers.

Saute for 2-3 minutes.

Next, add the sausage patties back with enough of the remaining beer to cover the patties halfway. Allow the beer to simmer and reduce till there is only a few tablespoons left in the pan.

As the sausage cooks prepare your bun with cheese. Place the buns with cheese on the grill or in the oven to just melt the cheese.

Assemble the sandwich with the sausage, onion mixture, and of course the beer mustard, and enjoy!

*I used Camp Slap Red from Grist House Craft Brewery (Red IPA). Any other IPA or Red Ale would be good as well.

**Adjust salt in the recipe as needed for the type of salt used. Not all salts taste the same or have the same taste in cooking.

Chili Taco

Chili

1 lb ground beef (85/15 preferred)

1 cup of beer*

1 cup of cold water

1 cup finely diced onion

1 tbsp minced garlic

3 oz tomato paste

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp Worcestershire

1 ½ tbsp chili powder

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp black pepper

⅛ tsp ground allspice

⅛ tsp ground clove

1 bay leave

¼ tsp cayenne (optional)

Hot Dog Tacos

A pack of Smith Hot Dogs, or your favorite brand

Lots of shredded sharp cheddar cheese (I shred two 8 oz blocks)

8 Flour Tortillas

Diced yellow or green onion

For Chili:

Add a little oil to the pot and saute the garlic and onion till they become fragrant. Add the water, beer, tomato paste, vinegar, Worcestershire, and beef to the pot.

With a potato masher mash the meat until it becomes a fine consistency. Add the remaining seasonings and stir. Bring mixture to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Allow it to simmer for about an hour, uncovered, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasoning to taste.

*I used Flutter Effect from Grist House Craft Brewery which is a porter. Any other porter or dark malt beer would be good.

For Taco:

Cook hotdogs on the grill or stove. Once cooked to the desired doneness remove from heat and keep warm.

Heat cast iron skillet or flat top on the grill or stove. Sprinkle a layer of cheese on the heated surface that is about the size of the tortillas. Place a tortilla on top of the cheese and allow the cheese to crisp and brown. Once the cheese is toasty remove it from the pan and place it in the taco holder.

Add your hot dog, chili, extra cheese if desired, onion, and of course beer mustard, and enjoy!