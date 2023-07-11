Grilled Stickies return to Eat'n Park menu

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Eat'n Park fans, rejoice.

The restaurant has announced the return of Grilled Stickies to its menu.

Grilled Stickies were removed from the menu in March after a bakery partner had to close up shop.

"Our Grilled Stickies are an iconic item, beloved by Pittsburghers near and far," said Amanda Giacobbi, Senior Director of Restaurant Marketing for Eat'n Park. "We're delighted to be able to bring back Grilled Stickies and create smiles for future generations!"

Eat'n Park has partnered with family-owned and Pittsburgh-based 5 Generation Bakers in McKees Rocks to bring the sweet treat back to all locations as of Tuesday, the company said in a press release.

"The collaboration between 5 Generation Bakers and Eat'n Park unites two legacy, multi-generational, Pittsburgh-based brands to continue a unique tradition," said Scott Baker, president of 5 Generation Bakers. "We are proud to use our five generations of baking expertise to help bring back Grilled Stickies for Eat'n Park guests across the region."

Grilled Stickies can once again be enjoyed for breakfast or as a dessert à la mode.