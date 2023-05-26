Gretchen Fleming: $100,000 reward offered for information on missing West Virginia woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a missing West Virginia woman.

Gretchen Fleming Parkersburg Police Department/Facebook

According to WOWK-TV, Gretchen Fleming's family is offering a large reward related to her search.

"She brought life," her grandmother, Louise Fleming, said at a press conference Thursday, according to the TV station. "She brought passion. She brought joy, and she always knew how to make you smile."

The Parkersburg Police Department said the 27-year-old of Vienna has been missing since Dec. 4, 2022. She reportedly was last seen at the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg and reported missing one week later.

WOWK-TV reports Fleming is 5-foot-1 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Parkersburg Detective J.M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.