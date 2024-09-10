Greensburg's Restaurant Week returns in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Seventeen restaurants in and around Greensburg are participating in this year's Greensburg Restaurant Week.

From breweries to fine dining, sports bars, and more. All of these restaurants have specialized menus or unique menu items to delight the taste buds of the foodie community in Westmoreland's County seat.

"It's a very eclectic array for all the restaurants we have in the area," said Anna McClain, the events manager with the Greensburg Community Development Corporation, the organization running Restaurant Week. "Restaurant Week showcases what Greensburg has to offer for the restaurant scene that people might not even be aware of."

One participating restaurant this year is the family-run Italian restaurant, Pizza Siena.

General manager Jon Alikay says that this is a great time for his establishment to show off its place to the public, and it is a great way for the kitchen to come up with new menu items specifically for the week.

"We have two pizzas," said Alikaya. "We have a paniolo, which is barbeque, and especially if you love spicy stuff, it has pineapples and jalapeno peppers. And another one is the hot honey pizza. Our staff went with the spicy stuff this year. We also just started making hot dogs. Cornered beef hot dogs, very good quality. And we sell Korean dogs that are very popular."

Restaurant Week in Greensburg runs through this Sunday. While there are some special menus at these participating eateries, no special tickets or passes are needed to get out and enjoy the varying foods the city offers.

If you'd like more information on all the restaurants and all the deals, click here.