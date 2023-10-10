Watch CBS News
Greensburg police searching for missing man

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The City of Greensburg Police Department is requesting the public's help to locate a missing man.

Nicholas Welc was last seen around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Welc is medication dependent, and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful, police said.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, you are advised to call the department's communications center at 724-834-3800.

