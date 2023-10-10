Greensburg police searching for missing man

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The City of Greensburg Police Department is requesting the public's help to locate a missing man.

Nicholas Welc was last seen around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Welc is medication dependent, and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful, police said.

KDKA / City of Greensburg Police Department

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, you are advised to call the department's communications center at 724-834-3800.