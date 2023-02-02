Greensburg police officer off the street in connection with investigation into former chief

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation.

"It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.

KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied.

"There are cops out there doing good for everybody," resident Kody Whitfield said.

"Overall, police do a great job in this community," said Barry Testa, who works in Greensburg.

While opinions varied and this was by no means a scientific study, many of the people KDKA-TV spoke to said the most important thing any public safety department can do is be open if they're questioned about their integrity.

"No matter who's in a position of power, they're not above the law," Testa said.

Meanwhile, the Greensburg Police Department released a statement regarding one officer's reassignment to desk duty:

"Due to an ongoing internal investigation, a Greensburg police officer has been reassigned to administrative duty. Due to the nature of the inquiry and in the interest of protecting the investigation's integrity, the name of the officer is not being released."

The statement goes on to say the department wants to assure all of the citizens of Greensburg and surrounding communities that its service to the public and the public's safety and security has not been compromised and remains a top priority.

As of right now, the officer who's now on administrative duty has not been accused nor charged with any wrongdoing.