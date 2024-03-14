Watch CBS News
Former Pittsburgh-area police officer faces drug charges

By Mamie Bah

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, Pa (KDKA) — A former Greensburg police officer is facing drug charges.

On Wednesday, Regina McAtee was charged in federal court with conspiring to sell methamphetamine.

"It's hard for someone who is in recovery to see that, that's very difficult," said Lois Hilliard, a Greensburg resident.

McAtee was suspended without pay from February 2023 through July 2023, which is when her employment ended with the department. 

She is the second officer to face federal drug charges. More than a year ago, the former police chief was arrested. According to federal court documents, Shawn Denning facilitated getting and distributing drugs.

Both Denning and McAtee worked together at the department.

KDKA-TV reached out to Greensburg leadership and the city solicitor, which sent a statement:

"Obviously, this entire saga has been a surprise to the city. To say public officials and fellow employees were shocked about what transpired in these individuals' private lives would be an understatement.  The City has reviewed what happened, as well as its policies and procedures, and is confident in the Police Department. That Department is administered and staffed by exemplary police officers."

Denning's attorney confirms that Denning is expected to plead guilty on April 16 in federal court.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 5:20 PM EDT

