Greensburg mechanic finds squirrel nest and stash of nuts under car hood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Mechanics in Greensburg found a squirrel nest and large stash of nuts under the hood of a car. 

The squirrel piled the nuts everywhere: against the engine, the battery, even the anti-lock braking system. 

A mechanic at Moore Tire Service in Greensburg found a squirrel nest and a stash of nuts under the hood of a car.  (Photo: Dennis Ledgerwood)

Dennis Ledgerwood of Moore Tire Service said they've found animals in cars before -- like a groundhog hiding away or a case where something chewed through a customer's wires -- but never anything like this. 

Surprisingly, the car had no mechanical issues, but Ledgerwood said it could have been a different story if they'd seen the car at a later date. 

A mechanic at Moore Tire Service in Greensburg found a squirrel nest and a stash of nuts under the hood of a car.  (Photo: Dennis Ledgerwood)

First published on November 4, 2022 / 10:03 PM

