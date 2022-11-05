Greensburg mechanic finds squirrel nest and stash of nuts under car hood

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Mechanics in Greensburg found a squirrel nest and large stash of nuts under the hood of a car.

The squirrel piled the nuts everywhere: against the engine, the battery, even the anti-lock braking system.

A mechanic at Moore Tire Service in Greensburg found a squirrel nest and a stash of nuts under the hood of a car. (Photo: Dennis Ledgerwood)

Dennis Ledgerwood of Moore Tire Service said they've found animals in cars before -- like a groundhog hiding away or a case where something chewed through a customer's wires -- but never anything like this.

Surprisingly, the car had no mechanical issues, but Ledgerwood said it could have been a different story if they'd seen the car at a later date.