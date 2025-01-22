Greensburg man has been arrested for animal cruelty charges

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A Greensburg man has been charged with animal cruelty.

On January 17, Greensburg police were called to a local bar where 56-year-old Bryan Thompson was seen with his dog who had a visible infection on its tail.

The dog was with him inside the bar, and Greensburg police saw the infection and decided to question Thompson on whether the dog has received medical attention.

Thompson was agitated and changed his story multiple times, he was then instructed to bring medical records the next day to the police station and told failure to do so would result in police officers calling humane officers to take custody of the dog.

Thompson failed to show and the dog, a rottweiler, was taken, while Thompson was taken into custody.

Officers called the veterinarian Thompson claimed to have taken the dog to, but the vet said they never saw it there.

The dog was taken in for evaluation where it was determined it had punctures all over the body, a lump on its elbow and a severe infection on its tail due to improper tail docking.

Thompson was criminally charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, and for neglecting medical care for his dog.

He was held at the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post a $25,000 bail.