Greensburg man accused of stabbing man with meat cleaver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of stabbing another man with a meat cleaver.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Liwu Tian has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, criminal attempt, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Officials said police responded Monday to a home on North Main Street in Greensburg for a reported stabbing. Police found a man who was stabbed in his head and back. At the scene, law enforcement arrested the suspect, identified by police as Tian.

He spoke to police through a translator and said he confronted the victim in his bedroom and the two fought. He said, according to the DA's office, that he then struck the victim with the back of the meat cleaver and then stabbed him because "the victim had been giving him a hard time for almost a week and he could not take it anymore."