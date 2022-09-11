Greensburg Bishop Larry Kulick heading to Rome to visit Pope Francis

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - The Bishop of the Greensburg Catholic Diocese is heading to Rome today for a visit with Pope Francis.

Bishop Larry Kulick has been serving the diocese since 2021 and they said he'll be in Rome to attend an educational program for new bishops which is playfully nicknamed "Baby Bishop School."

"I'm looking forward to this opportunity to meet with other newly-ordained Bishops and to see more firsthand the workings of the Universal Church. Of course, the highlight will be meeting the Pope and having Mass with him," Bishop Kulick said.

On that final day, he'll be attending that mass at the Vatican and then meeting The Pope.

Kulick was ordained and installed as the bishop on February 11, 2021.

He will be providing updates on his trip on his Facebook page at this link.