Greenfield restaurant closed by health department after inspector finds rodent droppings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A restaurant in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood was closed by the Allegheny County Health Department after inspectors said they found rodent droppings and several other violations.

China Star on Murray Avenue was ordered to close following an inspection on Wednesday.

According to the report, the inspector found all the food contact surfaces -- like a sink, cutting boards, plates and utensils -- covered in grease and rodent droppings. Rodent droppings were also seen throughout the facility "on all levels," the inspection report said.

The inspector also reported finding food adulterated by pests. There was a dead bug in a bucket of flour, a package of chilies had droppings in it and a barrel of sugar contained rodent droppings, the inspector said.

The report lists other violations, like no soap or paper towels at a hand sink, grease and grime on the kitchen floor and uncovered food stacked on trays and then stacked on one another.

When the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department's website will be updated.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program monitors and regulates about 8,500 permanent food businesses across the county like restaurants, food trucks, school cafeterias and food processing facilities. All food facilities are required to obtain and maintain a health permit and operate according to Allegheny County's food safety regulations.

The health department conducts inspections and also investigates consumer complaints. People who have concerns about something they experience while eating out can submit a complaint online.