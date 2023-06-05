1 injured in Greenfield shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A person was injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood early Monday morning.

Pittsburgh police found the man after they were called to the area of Montclair Street and Greenfield Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a man who had been shot in the leg.

Police said the victim was alert and talking to officers. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The mobile crime unit processed the scene. There was no word on potential suspects but police said the investigation is ongoing.