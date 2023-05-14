Greene County woman shot, killed by stray bullet in Texas

HUMBLE, Texas (KDKA) - A Greene County woman who moved to Texas was fatally shot by a stray bullet while she was sleeping in bed.

KDKA's partners, KHOU in Houston, said Bethany Mefford, 29, was shot and killed Wednesday.

Police said she was sleeping when a stray bullet went through her bedroom wall when a man was firing at suspected burglars in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

Mefford was originally from Waynesburg and was a mother of three, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.