Two men wanted for assault during a road rage incident in Greene County

Police in Greene County searching for two suspects in a road rage incident

CARMICHALES, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Greene County are searching for two men who are wanted for their alleged involvement in a road rage incident.

It happened on January 18 near the Circle K Gas Station on N. Vine Street and W. George Street.

Cumberland Township Police said Scott Cottrell from Point Marion and Tyler Spacht of Mather allegedly threatened a driver and their passenger and attacked witnesses after the driver honked at them at a green light.

"The officers encountered two individuals that were assaulting two males. One was outside of his vehicle, one was inside of his vehicle with several other people who were on the street as well trying to deter that assault any further," Bryan Smith, the police chief at the Cumberland Township Police Department said.

Smith said Cottrell and Spacht were reported to be sitting at a red light and did not proceed through the light when it turned green. They stopped for an entire cycle, with the light going back to red. That's when the vehicle behind them honked.

"That's what caused the individuals in the first vehicle to step out of their vehicle and begin yelling at the car directly behind them," Smith said. "At that time, another vehicle actually pulled up and yelled at the guys to get back in their vehicle and leave."

That's when Smith said the suspects began assaulting the driver of the other vehicle.

"It was a white Jeep. They began trying to strike that driver through his driver's side window, trying to get inside his vehicle. At that point, the driver that they initially began to yell at exited his vehicle, trying to stop them from yelling at the White Jeep and assaulting him," Smith said.

A witness caught part of the incident on camera and shared it with KDKA, which shows Cattrell and Spacht confronting the drivers involved.

Smith said when officers arrived, they put Cattrell and Spacht in handcuffs, interviewing them and the victims involved.

According to police paperwork, both suspects were visibly intoxicated and had a strong odor of alcohol on their person.

Cattrell and Spacht were then let go and left the scene with friends, Smith told KDKA.

Both men are now wanted and have warrants for their arrests. They face charges including burglary, conspiracy, riot, simple assault, harassment, and public drunkenness.

"I'm sure they'll see this, and if they do, they can turn themselves into Lee Watson's office at the magistrates, which is right here in Carmichaels. That would solve a lot of the issues. If not, we'll continue to look for them," Smith said.

Smith said if someone experiences a road rage incident, drivers should call 911, stay in their vehicle, and keep their doors locked and windows secured.