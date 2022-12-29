Watch CBS News
Former Greene County resident accused of traveling to engage in sexual conduct with minor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Greene County resident has been indicted on federal charges.

James Jordan, 30, is accused of traveling to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and also transporting the minor from Pennsylvania to West Virginia with the intent that the minor engages in sexual activity. 

Jordan could face life in prison.

