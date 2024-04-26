Greene County man with at least 4 prior domestic violence convictions sentenced to up to 120 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Greene County man with at least four prior domestic violence convictions was sentenced to up to 120 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman, prosecutors announced on Friday.

Thirty-six-year-old Ian Nakonechni was sentenced 60 to 120 years on his conviction in the 2022 strangulation and sexual assault of a woman in Jackson Township, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said.

Prosecutors said Nakonechni sexually assaulted the victim, strangled her and beat her with a pipe and flashlight on Falling Timber Road. A jury found him guilty in October 2023 of eight felonies like aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation as well as three misdemeanors.

The attorney general's office said it cited at least four prior domestic violence convictions while asking the court for a significant prison term for Nakonechni.

"This defendant has shown a blatant and cruel disregard for the wellbeing of his partners, and this sentence puts a stop to his reign of domestic violence," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release.

"These crimes often happen in the shadows and can be very challenging for police and prosecutors, but the work of law enforcement in this case essentially ensures this defendant will never again be part of a free society where he has proven to be violent and dangerous."

As part of the sentence, Nakonechni also has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the attorney general's office said.