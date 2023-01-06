Watch CBS News
Greene County couple charged for forging court order

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A former employee of Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding and their significant other are now facing felony charges. 

Tiffany Trude and her boyfriend Thomas Medlick were taken into custody just a few hours ago. 

The Greene County District Attorney charged the couple for allegedly forging a court order to unlawfully get tenants out of their homes. 

Charges include tampering with public records and criminal trespassing. 

