Greene County couple charged for forging court order
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A former employee of Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding and their significant other are now facing felony charges.
Tiffany Trude and her boyfriend Thomas Medlick were taken into custody just a few hours ago.
The Greene County District Attorney charged the couple for allegedly forging a court order to unlawfully get tenants out of their homes.
Charges include tampering with public records and criminal trespassing.
