Greene Co. Sheriff's Office unveils new memorial in honor of fallen corrections officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office is honoring a fallen corrections officer.

David Bowser, Jr., of Carmichaels, was a member of the CERT team at the state prison in Greene County.

Bowser died 20 years ago after he was hit by a vehicle during a training exercise.

A new memorial sign now stands along Progress Drive, where the accident took place.