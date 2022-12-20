Greene Co. 911 operator held for trial on involuntary manslaughter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Greene County 911 operator appeared in court on charges related to the death of a woman in 2020.

Leon Price was held for trial on charges including involuntary manslaughter.

Price is accused of refusing to send an ambulance for a severely ill woman, Diana Kronk, back in July of 2020.

The Greene Co. District Attorney says 911 dispatchers violated their own protocol by refusing to dispatch an ambulance to her.

Three other officials are also facing misdemeanor charges.

Kronk's daughter has filed a lawsuit against Price and two dispatch supervisors.