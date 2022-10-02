Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company assists with vehicle crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident Saturday evening.

"Just after 6:30 this evening 163 & East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256 were dispatched to the parkways for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival 163 Rescue found a single vehicle that hit the median and was facing the wrong way. 256 Rescue checked the area due to reports of a secondary crash. After verifying only a single vehicle accident crews assisted with traffic control while EMS evaluated the patient and waited for a tow," the department posted to Facebook.