Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank saw a record-high need the past year

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A new report shows the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank saw its highest need on record this past year. It comes as we mark Hunger Action Month across the country.

Toi Payne of Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood gets emotional thinking about how the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne and other local pantries have been lifesavers for her for the past 30 years.

"We need these places," Payne said. "Without the food banks, I think a lot of people would be struggling even more, you know, and it helps like the elderly and people like me that's on disability."

She said they supplement the $23 she gets in food stamps to shop at the grocery store, and recently, she's recognized more people are joining her.

"I've noticed some of the lines are very long," Payne said.

According to the bank's annual report, from July 2023 to June of this year, the organization distributed nearly 48 million meals in 11 counties, 6 million more than the previous year, and 8 million more than during the peak of the pandemic.

Erin Kelly, the director of Partner Network and Distribution Programs, believes two factors contributed to the increase, with the first being inflation.

"Even though we've seen some stabilization, we're not seeing prices decrease, and families are experiencing the same wages, in some cases, fewer social supports than they had at the height of the pandemic," Kelly said.

The second is a greater awareness.

"During the pandemic, we did so much to reach people in communities where we hadn't been before, providing services that we hadn't offered before," Kelly said.

Despite this rise, Kelly said they're prepared to meet the need and to continue to support folks like Payne, who had the following message for others who may be facing challenging times.

"A lot of people are ashamed to come to these places and there's no reason to be ashamed," Payne said.

You can find a local pantry near you here. If you're interested in volunteering or helping the food bank in other ways, you can read more information here.