Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank launching 'Summer Youth Cafes'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With schools out for the summer, inflation, and slashed SNAP benefits, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank wants to make sure that children have access to healthy meals.

They are starting up "Summer Youth Cafes" across the region.

They are sites where anyone 18 and under can get a meal at no cost.

However, many of them will close on holidays.

Registration is not required.

You can find the closest sites at this link.