Watch CBS News
Local News

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank launching 'Summer Youth Cafes'

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank launching youth cafes
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank launching youth cafes 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With schools out for the summer, inflation, and slashed SNAP benefits, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank wants to make sure that children have access to healthy meals. 

They are starting up "Summer Youth Cafes" across the region. 

They are sites where anyone 18 and under can get a meal at no cost. 

However, many of them will close on holidays. 

Registration is not required. 

You can find the closest sites at this link

First published on June 7, 2023 / 5:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.