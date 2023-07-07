Grave marker unveiled to honor one of Pittsburgh's pioneer Negro League baseball players

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — A special grave marker was revealed to the public in North Braddock on Friday.

When you think of the great Negro League baseball players, Ernest Gooden's name does not come up much, but he could play. He suited up for the Pittsburgh Keystones and the Homestead Grays in the 1920s.

He died around the age of 34, and his resting place was forgotten until Vince Ciaramello came along.

"We've identified 17, so far, that are in unmarked graves in Allegheny County," Ciaramello said.

He, along with his wife and son, made it their mission to find the unmarked graves of Negro League players in the area.

"I'm not finding the Lost Ark or anything, but this is just as cool," Ciaramello said.

After his detective work, the Josh Gibson Foundation and Rome Monument helped make it happen.

"It was a big surprise to us to realize how many folks were buried without grave markers," said Chris Cox, the vice president of the Josh Gibson Foundation Board of Directors.

And that's why the foundation isn't stopping with Gooden. Eighteen other players are interred in unmarked graves throughout the Pittsburgh area.

"Everybody deserves to be remembered," Cox said. "No one wants to be forgotten after they're gone."

