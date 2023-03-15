Grandview Elementary students to learn remotely due to COVID-19 related staffing shortage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Students at Pittsburgh's Grandview Elementary School will move to remote learning for the rest of the week due to a COVID-19 related staffing shortage.
On Wednesday, students will work independently at home and then on Thursday and Friday, teachers will provide live instruction.
Students are expected to return to school on Monday.
