Watch CBS News
Sports

Grandma had no idea she 'whooped' Pittsburgh Steelers at pickleball

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers announce 2022 training camp schedule
Steelers announce 2022 training camp schedule 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman "whooped" some Pittsburgh Steelers in pickleball at the North Park courts, except she had no idea who she was playing against. 

A screenshot of a group photo with "these guys" went viral after the woman's daughter posted it on Twitter. It turned out "these guys" were Steelers T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith. 

"Last game the guy in the green shirt and I whooped the other two. Then everyone else there wanted to take our photo...." she texted. 

Sixty-four-year-old Meg Burkardt, a lawyer from Lawrenceville who has five children and one grandson, told the Post-Gazette that one of the guys was sitting on the bench and she assumed he didn't have a paddle, so she grabbed an extra, "rolled on up and plopped down next to him." 

Burkardt told the Post-Gazette she could tell they were pickleball beginners.

T.J. Watt confirmed on Twitter that "Meg was serving the HEAT" and the professional athletes "had trouble all day." 

Burkardt told the Post-Gazette she's going to be paying a bit more attention to the Steelers this season. 

"I figure now I'll have a good reason to watch. If they need any tips or help on their pickleball game, they can always call me," she said. 

First published on June 13, 2022 / 3:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.