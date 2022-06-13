Grandma had no idea she 'whooped' Pittsburgh Steelers at pickleball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman "whooped" some Pittsburgh Steelers in pickleball at the North Park courts, except she had no idea who she was playing against.

A screenshot of a group photo with "these guys" went viral after the woman's daughter posted it on Twitter. It turned out "these guys" were Steelers T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith.

My mom whooped some Steelers in pickleball today lol pic.twitter.com/FoHbGXCGtu — Nat (@ravioli_wizard) June 12, 2022

"Last game the guy in the green shirt and I whooped the other two. Then everyone else there wanted to take our photo...." she texted.

Sixty-four-year-old Meg Burkardt, a lawyer from Lawrenceville who has five children and one grandson, told the Post-Gazette that one of the guys was sitting on the bench and she assumed he didn't have a paddle, so she grabbed an extra, "rolled on up and plopped down next to him."

Burkardt told the Post-Gazette she could tell they were pickleball beginners.

T.J. Watt confirmed on Twitter that "Meg was serving the HEAT" and the professional athletes "had trouble all day."

Meg was serving the HEAT. We had trouble all day. https://t.co/iemtZDRbuW — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) June 12, 2022

Burkardt told the Post-Gazette she's going to be paying a bit more attention to the Steelers this season.

"I figure now I'll have a good reason to watch. If they need any tips or help on their pickleball game, they can always call me," she said.