Grande Jr. Pizza Express closing after six years in business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular pizza place in Washington County is closing its doors after six years in business.
Grande Jr. Pizza Express has announced that their time has come to a close after what they called 'a tremendous six years' at the shop along Racetrack Road near the Meadows Casino.
The shop says they'll keep pizza in stock for as long as they can ahead of their final day on Saturday, but as they run out of items this week, those items will be gone from the menu.
The shop also thanked all of their supporters for the six years of business.
Earlier this year, Grande Jr. Pizza Express was ranked #1 in the 2024 Best Pizza in Pittsburgh contest hosted by 100.7 Star and judged by a list of local panelists.
The pizza provided during the contest was a Detroit-style pizza.