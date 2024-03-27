Grande Jr. Pizza Express closing after six years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular pizza place in Washington County is closing its doors after six years in business.

Grande Jr. Pizza Express has announced that their time has come to a close after what they called 'a tremendous six years' at the shop along Racetrack Road near the Meadows Casino.

The shop says they'll keep pizza in stock for as long as they can ahead of their final day on Saturday, but as they run out of items this week, those items will be gone from the menu.

It's been a tremendous 6 years , but our time here has come to a close. When we close our doors this Saturday it will be...

The shop also thanked all of their supporters for the six years of business.

Earlier this year, Grande Jr. Pizza Express was ranked #1 in the 2024 Best Pizza in Pittsburgh contest hosted by 100.7 Star and judged by a list of local panelists.

Congratulations to Grande Jr. Pizza Express - The 2024 Best Pizza in Pittsburgh‼️🍕

Top 10



Top 10

1 Grande Jr. Pizza Express

2 Rockaway Pizzeria

3 Stone Craft

4 Nobby’s

5 Gino Bros. Sharpsburg

6 Osteria Pasqualino

7 TNT Dynamite Pizza

8 Round The Corner

9 Capezzuto’s

10 Pizza Perfecta

The pizza provided during the contest was a Detroit-style pizza.