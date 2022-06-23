Gov. Wolf promises veto on Pennsylvania 'Don't Say Gay' bill
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania Senate committee advanced two bills that have drawn comparisons to Florida's "parental rights" law.
The proposed bills would limit discussions of gender and sexual identity in the classroom for certain grade levels.
Supporters of the proposed law have raised concerns about age-inappropriate discussions in schools.
Governor Tom Wolf has said should the bills reach his desk, he will veto them.
