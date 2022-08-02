Gov. Wolf, educators and students celebrate investment in public education

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Tuesday in Harrisburg, Governor Tom Wolf, students and educators celebrated the administration's investment in public education.

The Wolf administration has invested $3.7 billion in public education over the last eight years, and this year's budget alone includes $1.8 billion for education. This includes $525 million for the fair funding formula, where schools will each see an 8 percent increase on average.

On Tuesday, the governor addressed how he's been making education a top priority in the state since taking office in 2015. He said supporting education was one of his top reasons for running.

About $850 million of this year's state funding is reoccurring, allowing schools to invest in learning while also cutting property taxes.