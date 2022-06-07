Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
The governor said his symptoms are mild and he'll isolate at home according to CDC guidelines.
"I'm grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster," Wolf tweeted.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey wished Wolf a "quick and speedy recovery."
"Sending best wishes to him and his family as he heals," Gainey said in a tweet.
