Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The governor said his symptoms are mild and he'll isolate at home according to CDC guidelines. 

"I'm grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster," Wolf tweeted. 

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey wished Wolf a "quick and speedy recovery." 

"Sending best wishes to him and his family as he heals," Gainey said in a tweet. 

First published on June 6, 2022 / 8:35 PM

