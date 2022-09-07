Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order expanding voter registration access for eligible voters

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf visited the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Wednesday morning and it was there he signed an executive order that would greatly expand voter registration access for Pennsylvanians.

"We are proud of the free and fair elections held here in the Commonwealth, and that would not be possible without first providing convenient, accessible opportunities for every eligible citizen to register to vote," Governor Wolf said.

Executive Order 2022-03 builds on the requirements of the Federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993, which mandates that state agency locations must provide voter registration opportunities to those with whom they interact.

The order expands the locations and those locations include:

Department of State (DOS) at public Bureau of Elections, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, and Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations locations

Department of Agriculture at events at the Farm Show Complex

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at 121 state park office locations

Department of Corrections in connection with Bureau of Community Corrections services

Department of Education at library locations

Labor and Industry programs at CareerLink offices

Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at state veterans homes

"With 1.7 million Pennsylvanians who are eligible to vote but are not yet registered, it will be no small task to reach those individuals before the November election," said Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman.

Under this order, the Voter Registration Distribution Agencies must make voter education materials available to clients and customers. That includes a voter registration mail application, paid envelope, and instructions on where the registration form must be sent.

Also, the order designated September as "Voter Registration Month" which will encourage state agencies to further promote voter registration.

More information on voting laws, registering to vote, and upcoming elections can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of State website at this link.