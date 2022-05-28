Gov. Tom Wolf joins advocates and gun violence survivors to call for gun law reform

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) - As the nation continues to mourn yet another mass shooting, this time at a school in Texas, in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf is urging elected officials to protect our kids.

He and other elected leaders, advocates, and gun violence survivors, held a rally in Philadelphia to demand more action to end gun violence.

"Gun violence has become entrenched in our nation," he said. "The fact that our legislators at the state and national levels seem to be just fine with that, that's the greatest tragedy of them all."

Wolf and the rest of those at the rally called for four key actions: requiring reporting for lost or stolen guns in 72 hours, requiring background checks for all gun sales, requiring safe storage boxes for all firearms, and creating red flag laws.