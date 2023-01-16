Watch CBS News
Gov. Tom Wolf says goodbye on last day in office: 'Thank you, Pennsylvania'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted a goodbye message to Pennsylvanians on his last day in office. 

Wolf said "it's been an honor" to be the state's 47th governor. 

"Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth," he tweeted. "Frances and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us."

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, will be sworn in on Tuesday. It's the first time since 1966 a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party. 

Wolf signed the message "Your neighbor from York, Tom Wolf, 47th governor of Pennsylvania." 

First published on January 16, 2023 / 4:20 PM

