Gov. Tom Wolf calls on legislature to hold special session to pass sexual abuse amendment

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for the Pennsylvania State Legislature to hold a special session on Monday.

The reason? To vote on a proposed constitutional amendment.

The amendment would open a two-year window for adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

Lawmakers approved it last session but it would have to pass a second time in order to make it onto a ballot to go before voters this spring.

Republicans have said they're already committed to passing the amendment but it should be done in regular session.