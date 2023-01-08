Watch CBS News
Gov. Tom Wolf calls on legislature to hold special session to pass sexual abuse amendment

By Patrick Damp

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for the Pennsylvania State Legislature to hold a special session on Monday. 

The reason? To vote on a proposed constitutional amendment. 

The amendment would open a two-year window for adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits. 

Lawmakers approved it last session but it would have to pass a second time in order to make it onto a ballot to go before voters this spring. 

Republicans have said they're already committed to passing the amendment but it should be done in regular session.

