Wolf calls for $2,000 checks to families while Republicans call push 'disingenuous'

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf was in Sharpsburg Monday to call once again for sending $2,000 checks to families, but the Republicans who control the General Assembly said Wolf is giving Pennsylvanians "a false sense of hope."

Since February, the Democratic governor has pushed lawmakers to send families making $80,000 or less direct payments of $2,000. He first proposed using money from the American Rescue Plan Act, but now says a program using general funds instead has the support of Democratic members who have submitted co-sponsorship memos, signaling their intent to reintroduce legislation to fund the program.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward's communications director said Wolf mentioned the direct payments in his budget address but never brought it to the table "because it lacked commonsense."

"The resurrection of this concept is disingenuous on the part of Gov. Wolf and says more about his political calculus and willingness to create a false sense of hope for Pennsylvanians instead of providing clarity for Pennsylvanians," said Senate Republican spokesperson Erica Clayton Wright in a statement. "This illogical idea by Gov. Wolf not only leads to higher costs on Pennsylvanians but also drives inflation."

Wolf estimates there's a $5 to $6 billion surplus in the recently passed budget in addition to $5 billion in the rainy-day fund. His $2,000 check plan would cost about $500 million.

Since Republicans still control both the state Senate and state House and their support is needed to pass Wolf's proposal, it's unlikely to happen.