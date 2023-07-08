Gov. Shapiro announces plans to expand broadband access across Pennsylvania

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - Governor Josh Shapiro has unveiled new plans to expand access to broadband access in Pennsylvania.

He unveiled the new plans at the Carnegie Free Library in Beaver Falls on Friday.

Pennsylvania is getting more than a billion dollars in federal funding for the project.

They will be working on a five-year plan to bring high-speed internet to places that currently don't have reliable service.

"When Pennsylvanians are connected to reliable broadband, they have better health outcomes, better education outcomes, and better economic outcomes," the governor said. "That's why we need to invest in broadband, right now, to grow our economy and strengthen our communities. Accessible, reliable, affordable broadband is important for every community and every family across this Commonwealth, no matter your zip code."

It's expected that Pennsylvania will get the funding and begin the expansion next year.