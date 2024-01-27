Gov. Shapiro announces new policies for fracking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gov. Shapiro has announced new policies for fracking.

The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection will now require companies to publicly disclose the chemicals they're using in drilling and hydraulic fracking. The DEP will then post that information online.

If you want to check out the interactive website, search online for Pa. oil and gas mapping.